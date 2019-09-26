Posted on Sep 26, 2019

George gets a ballot box

The Grant County Auditor recently announcing that there is now a new ballot drop box in George.

The box is located at George City Hall, 102 Richmond Ave.

The new drop box will facilitate voting in elections. The next election is Nov. 5. Ballots for the Nov. 5 election will be mailed approximately Oct. 16-18.

The ballot box in George will be opened on Friday, Oct. 18, and will close on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at exactly 8:00 p.m.

For more information, contact the Grant County Elections office at 509-754-2011, ext. 2704.

There is a ballot box in Quincy also. It is located behind the library at 208 Central Ave. S.

Post-Register Staff