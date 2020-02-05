Posted on Feb 5, 2020

George gets its first hotel

The city of George has seen a lot of growth in the past year and will soon be getting its first hotel.

Graphic of Microtel submitted by Wyndham into city of George building permit documents.

The hotel is called Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham and is located at 224 Bing Ave., according to city of George building permit documents. Wyndham is the largest hotel franchise in the world with 9,200 affiliated hotels located in 80 countries, according to documents filed with the United Securities and Exchange Commission. Microtel Inn & Suites is a franchise owned by Wyndham.

The hotel is near completion and is estimated to open sometime in the late spring, said Darryl Piercy, city of George building official.

The building is valued at $3.8 million and will be 28,000 square feet in size, according to building documents. Caleb McNamera with Medved Global Northwest is the coordinator with Wyndham for the construction of the hotel.

McNamera did not respond to phone calls asking for him to comment.

The building will be three stories in size and will have 65 rooms, including 11 single-sized rooms, 45 double rooms and nine suites, according to the building documents.

The Microtel includes a meeting room, a breakfast area, a bar, a fitness room and a micro-mart, according to building documents.

By Tony Buhr, news@qvpr.com