Posted on Jun 29, 2019

George library amps up summer fun

It’s summer! Itzel Valle, branch librarian at George Public Library, has been busily preparing for the summer library programs and events.

So, what’s new at the library this year?

“We have started our summer library program,” Valle said, “and besides being at the Fourth of July celebration here in George, we will also be hosting the free summer lunch program.”

This year’s summer library program challenges participants to engage in activities besides reading. Each participant receives a packet that includes a variety of challenges. Readers complete specific challenges in order to win prizes.

For children, there are five challenges. For teens and adults, there are three challenges. “The challenges are very cool,” Valle said, “and you will find things like visiting the park, or checking out a book about space. This year’s summer program is so awesome because it isn’t just about reading, and it is for all ages: kids, teens, and adults.”

Two bicycles donated by the local Masonic Lodge are displayed at George Public Library as prizes in the summer reading program.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register



She is pleased to share the prizes offered this year.

“For our big raffle prizes, we have bikes; a laptop; guitar; Lego sets; and DIY bracelet sets. For our smaller prizes, we have novelty toys; brain teasers; candy; and coupons. There is something for everyone!” she said grinning, “We really encourage everyone to sign up.”

And, thanks to a recent donation from Miss India Worldwide Shree Saini, the library has brand-new school backpacks to give to children.

Just so nobody gets bored, a summer movie program is scheduled, as well as a variety of fun children’s activities.

The summer movie program will feature popular films, such as “Dumbo” and “Wonder Park.” Movie time will be on 4-6 p.m. on Fridays. Children’s activities will include virtual reality, tie-dying, screen printing and much more.

“I am super-excited and eager to see everyone who signs up for our summer program,” Valle said, “This year is an awesome and exciting one!”

By Rachel DiLorenzo, For the Post-Register