Posted on Jun 29, 2019

George’s Shree Saini supports reading with donation

Reading is important even for a world traveler who wears a crown. Shree Saini, of George, the current Miss India Worldwide, recently donated backpacks for children at George Public Library in support of reading and young George students.

Visiting the George library on June 19, Saini, with her mother, Ekta, brought 32 new, colorful backpacks for the library to give out. Ten children at the library were allowed to choose one backpack from among several attractive designs. The remaining backpacks will be given out by the library during summer.

Librarian Itzel Valle said she was very grateful for the donation and the visit.

Local children picked out backpacks donated by Shree Saini, the reigning Miss India Worldwide, center, at George Public Library, June 19, along with parents and librarians.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register



Ekta Saini said Shree had bought the backpacks with her graduation money. Shree had graduated from the University of Washington the previous weekend with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism.

Shree has been a big reader since she was little and participated in a lot of reading programs growing up, she said.

She said she hopes the donation will help children not to forget about reading during the summer when school is out.

“I really hope students are inspired and keep reading,” she said.

Ekta Saini recalled teaching the value of reading to Shree and her brother as children. Ekta said she had around 500 books at home, and she would buy three copies of a book at a time. She would read one copy, and her children would read the other two; then mom Ekta would quiz her children on the book.

About the George library Ekta said, “This is such a fun resource … a priceless resource.”

Shree is looking forward to graduate school to study public policy and while at the library checked out a Graduate Records Examinations test preparation book.

She is staying very busy with events as Miss India Worldwide. She said she had three events to attend in Seattle that week. She is also attending pageants, for instance, in Guyana and one in South Africa, as one of the evaluators of the contestants.

How does she juggle so much? She said gratitude helps her not to stress out about her full calendar.

“It’s such a privilege and an honor … I just try to make the most of my college experience and reign,” she said. “I am so blessed with these opportunities.”

Her reign as Miss India Worldwide 2018 ends in September, when she passes on the crown at the next Miss India Worldwide pageant in India.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com