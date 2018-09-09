Posted on Sep 8, 2018

Girls basketball camp returns this month

The Li’l Lady Jacks Basketball Camp starts Sept. 17, welcoming future hoopsters from grades 2-6.

The girls will be split in two groups, second to fourth grade and fifth to sixth, with separate camps happening during the day.

The camp runs for five weeks, with practices Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, until Oct. 20. The cost is $20 per child, with each child getting a basketball.

Quincy basketball coach Cory Medina will teach the camp, with parents welcome to stay and watch or help.

All skill levels are welcome. The camp runs in two sessions each day at Mountain View Elementary, 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and 12:30-1:30 p.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. For questions, call Medina at 509-289-0568.