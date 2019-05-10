Posted on May 10, 2019

Girls golf team looks strong prior to start of postseason

The Quincy Lady Jacks golf team will be well represented at districts later this month.

Stacia Sarty, Mackenzi Kleyn and Marisol Cardenas will hit the links representing Quincy golf at Lakeview Golf Course in Soap Lake May 13.

The cut to make districts was 125, with Sarty averaging 89 on the season, Kleyn 109 and newbie Cardenas 132.

Cardenas shot a 119 on April 23 at the Lady Jacks’ home course of Colockum Ridge, earning her a district berth.

Sarty is almost a shoo-in to make it to state.

So says head coach Pat McGuire, who texted the Post-Register saying “On Monday, Stacia will go to state and Mac has a real chance since the top 15 qualify.”

The cut will probably be around 118, McGuire added.

The 2019 State Golf Tournament for 2A girls will take place May 21-22 at MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake, near Spokane.

Last year, the tournament was in Tri-Cities.

Post-Register staff