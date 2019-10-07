Posted on Oct 7, 2019

Girls soccer continues improvement

After a 5-0 loss to Selah at home and a narrow 3-2 loss to Prosser on the road last week, the Lady Jacks soccer team prevailed 8-0 over Toppenish on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Jackrabbit stadium.

Midfielder Klaritssa Cruz led the Jacks with four goals against Toppenish on Sept. 28 – two in each half. Forward Emily Wurl added two goals of her own. Forward Sheridan Donovan and Brianna Herrera added one goal each to complete the Jacks scoring.

“We played a very disciplined and energized game,” said Head Coach Francisco Tafoya. “We found pockets on the wings and utilized that to build our play up with either a finishing shot or cross to finish.”

On Sept. 26, Wurl led the Jacks with two goals, one in each half. The Jacks earned seven corner kicks for the game and put 11 shots toward the goal.

“[We] controlled most of the game, and they just got us on the counter for the two goals in the second half,” said Tafoya. “Cheap mistakes at the back gave them the opportunity to scrape the win.”

The Jacks went on the road Tuesday, Oct. 1, to take on Wapato before they return home to face East Valley Yakima on Thursday, Oct. 3, at home at 6 p.m.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com