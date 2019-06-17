Posted on Jun 17, 2019

Grant County Fairgrounds get upgrades

Projects are underway at the Grant County Fairgrounds. The Grant County Board of Commissioners authorized capital improvements at the fairgrounds for the 2019 budget that would replace Bathroom One, near the Gold Gate entrance.

The new bathroom, a pre-fabricated concrete structure, will house four showers as well as adequate stalls for both the men’s and women’s restroom areas.

The entire project will cost $313,000, including demolition of the old restrooms, which were built in the 1960s.

“This is the last restroom left from the original fairgrounds,” said fairgrounds director Jim McKiernan in a press release. “It’s a reflection of the investment the county commissioners are willing to make to further bolster the fairgrounds for events and camping, in addition to the fair.”

The project will be completed prior to the 2019 Grant County Fair, scheduled for Aug. 13-17.

In addition to the bathrooms, Sheep Barn 28 is getting some upgrades. Pour Boys construction is donating time to pour a new concrete floor, and AAA Concrete is donating the concrete.

The concrete floor will replace an asphalt walkway and dirt pen floors. The new concrete will be a cleaner option for the sheep and should reduce bacteria that may be trapped in the dirt. It will also be easier to clean.

The Grant County Fairgrounds is housed on 125 acres, featuring 324 horse stalls, two large indoor equestrian pavilions, 315 camping sites, a 5,000 seat rodeo arena and numerous event buildings, all of which are available for rent. Contact the fair office at 509-765-3581 for more information or visit gcfairgrounds.com.

Post-Register Staff