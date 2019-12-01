Posted on Dec 1, 2019

Grant County Fire District 3 rolls out two new vehicles

Grant County Fire District 3 recently purchased two new fire engines and has a new station almost ready to use.

The new fire engines were bought using reserve funds the district has accumulated over the past 20 years. The reserve funds are made up of tax revenue, miscellaneous revenues and the money the district gets paid to fight fires outside the district, according to GCFD3 officials. Most of the reserve funds are tax revenues.



Two new fire engines at Grant County Fire District 3 can go into rough terrain.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



One of the new fire engines will remain in Quincy to replace an old engine. The old engine will become “second fleet,” meaning it will be a backup for when more fire engines are needed.

The second of the new engines will go to the station in George to replace an old engine.

Both of the new engines are four-wheel drive, meaning firefighters will be able to take the vehicles into rough terrain. The fire engines also have higher ground clearance than the older engines. This allows the firefighters to take the vehicles into areas that could not be reached before.

In addition to the new fire engines, the fire district’s new station in Trinidad is almost done. The station is being built to replace the facility that was being leased in Crescent Bar and was demolished. The new station is set to be done around Christmas time.

The Trinidad station construction is being funded by an infrastructure project grant and money from the reserve funds saved over the past 20 years.

These new additions to GCFD3 will help it provide communities with a higher level of service.

If you are 18 years or older, you can help by signing up to be a volunteer firefighter at the district’s website (www.gcfd.net) or by stopping in at the front office.

By Reese Olivia for the Post-Register