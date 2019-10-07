Posted on Oct 7, 2019

Grant PUD commissioners invite customers to budget hearings

Grant PUD commissioners will hold three budget hearings before adopting the utility’s 2020 budget later this year. The hearings provide customers with the opportunity to learn how Grant PUD proposes allocating and spending its money next year.

The three hearings are held in locations around the county to allow customers to attend more easily, ask questions and voice their opinions on issues that are most important to them regarding Grant PUD’s plans for 2020, according to a press release.

A meeting in Quincy is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Each meeting will include a presentation about planned expenses, revenues and major projects outlined in the proposed budget. Attendees can also provide public comment to the commissioners.

The budget presentation and more are available at www.grantpud.org/commission-meetings. Comments to the commissioners can also be directed via email to commissioners@gcpud.org.

Light, local refreshments will be served during each public budget hearing.

They are scheduled for the following times and locations:

October 8, 2 p.m.

Ephrata headquarters commission room

30 C St. SW, Ephrata

October 8, 6 p.m.

Grant PUD’s Moses Lake office auditorium

312 W Third Ave, Moses Lake

October 10, 6 p.m.

Port of Quincy Board Room

101 F St. SW, Quincy

Customers with general questions about the budget or the budget hearings are welcome to contact Grant PUD’s Public Affairs via email at publicaffairs@gcpud.org or by phone at 509-754-5035.

Post-Register Staff