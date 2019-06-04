Posted on Jun 4, 2019

Grant PUD, Microsoft extend fiber optic service to George

With a snip of an orange ribbon, speeches, games, music and thank-yous, every address in this tiny, rural city now officially has access to one of the world’s fastest internet services.

But when you’re in kindergarten, that announcement came with the best benefit of all.

“Ice cream!” shouted five girls, big smiles on their faces, moments after they and their more than 200 classmates from George Elementary, teachers and gathered guests devoured locally made ice cream bars from Paletería La Michoacana in nearby Quincy.

Fiber optics and fast internet bring unlimited new opportunities to George for business, education and fun. The girls will one day appreciate that, too.

Microsoft pitched in $200,000 of the total $650,000 price tag to extend Grant PUD’s fiber-optic network to George, population 720.

The George Elementary School has had fiber since 2003, when Grant PUD commissioners approved funding to hook up every school in the county. But for the rest of George residents, the network went live only recently, on April 23. Already, 11 percent of the city’s 252 potential hook-ups have signed up for internet over Grant PUD fiber service.

George is the first community to receive broadband with the help of Microsoft’s Data Center Development Team.

“This is the best press conference I’ve ever attended!” joked Rahul Joshi, the company’s Redmond-based senior network planning project manager. The leaves of a shade tree rustled in the breeze, as scores of grade schoolers sat around him on the school’s playground lawn.

“We knew we were interested in bringing more broadband to rural and middle America. It’s one of our commitments to the United States and the world,” he said. “We knew we had to start in a place where we had a trusted partner. … This is an important milestone and the beginning of a continued relationship with us.”

Grant PUD Commissioner Tom Flint started off with a question.

“How many people here use the internet?” Young hands shot in the air and young voices responded. “Whoa!” he said. “That’s really cool. We can make it happen, but to get the benefit you really need to use it.”

“This is great,” said Mayor of George Gerene Nelson. “We’re really happy to be on the forefront of getting fiber in a very small town. People are excited to get signed up and use the internet in a really fast way.”

State Rep. Alex Ybarra, a longtime member of the Quincy School District board, added a personal message:

“Quiero saber quién habla español aquí,” he said as maybe 80 percent of the young hands shot into the air before he translated, “I asked how many people here speak Spanish.”

As a state lawmaker, Ybarra supported the successful bill to provide $25 million in state funding to extend rural broadband throughout the state. Thanks, in part, to Microsoft’s donation, George didn’t have to compete for or await allocation of that new state money.

“With great partners like Microsoft and Grant PUD, we got broadband first here before any other community,” he added. When the legislature isn’t in session, Ybarra works at Grant PUD as reliability and compliance auditor.

The event’s biggest applause easily went to music and gym teacher Eric Nelson’s fifth-graders, who played two songs on their flute-like recorders and tambourines before heading off to play games and line up for the very best part of all about Grant PUD fiber: ice cream.

By Christine Pratt, Grant PUD Public Affairs

From the left, Grant PUD Commissioner Tom Flint and Microsoft’s Senior Network Planning Project Manager Rahul Joshi wield the big scissors to signal the arrival of the Grant PUD fiber-optic network to George. Microsoft donated $200,000 to help make the $650,000 fiber expansion happen.

Grant PUD photo