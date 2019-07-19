Posted on Jul 19, 2019

Grant PUD receives national award for community service

The collective efforts of Grant PUD and its employees to give back to the communities they serve were recently recognized with the American Public Power Association’s 2018 Community Service Award.

The association presented the award June 11 at its national conference in Austin, Texas.

From fundraisers and food drives to advocacy and education, Grant PUD’s application for the award successfully encapsulated decades of ongoing community service at all levels of the utility, according to a press release. The award honors a collective effort to be a compassionate partner and public citizen across social, cultural, educational and economic fronts.

“The compassion and dedication of our employees is our biggest asset at Grant PUD,” General Manager Kevin Nordt said in a press release. “It’s humbling to receive a national award, but gratifying to know that a lot of hard work by a lot of caring people hasn’t gone unnoticed.”

“We commissioners have enjoyed enough VoltsWalkers’ cancer-care fundraising luncheons, barbecue fundraisers and turns in the Grant PUD booth at the fair to know that this utility and its employees go the extra mile for this community,” said Commission President Dale Walker in a press release. “We’re proud of them.”

Grant PUD and its employees’ community outreach includes fundraising for cancer care and treatment, support for Seattle Children’s Hospital, scholarships for students with an autistic sibling, school and library education programs about energy and salmon survival, support for water safety via The World’s Largest Swim Lesson event, and Archaeology Days, a celebration of Native American culture, area geology and history.

By Post-Register Staff