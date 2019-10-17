Posted on Oct 17, 2019

‘Guys and Dolls’ to open Oct. 18 in Soap Lake

Opening Friday, Oct. 18, at Masquers Theater in Soap Lake, “Guys and Dolls” tells a story of a long-running craps game on the streets of New York City, according to the theater’s webpage. The musical is based on two short stories written by Damon Runyon.

Adam Zaleski and Allison Pheasant, rehearse a scene on Oct. 9.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



Allison Pheasant plays Sarah Brown, Andrew Covarrubias plays Nathan Detroit, Bevan Olstad plays Big Jule, and Adam Zaleski plays Sky Masterson. The cast was announced on Aug. 25, and auditions were held on July 27 and 28.

Cheri Barbre is directing the production, and Joey Hernandez is the music director. Johnathan Pinkerton, who is also in Quincy Valley Allied Arts production of “Mary Poppins” coming in February, is the pianist for “Guys and Dolls.”

The group has been rehearsing once a week since the first week of August just learning songs, said Barbre. After Labor Day, the cast increased rehearsals to four nights per week, she added.

Barbre encouraged anyone who likes to laugh and enjoy romance to attend. “And folks who enjoy classic musical comedy,” she added.

Tickets are $20 each and the productions runs through Nov. 10 on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. as well as Sunday afternoon matinee’s starting at 2 p.m.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com