Posted on Nov 5, 2019

Guzman impresses in freshman season at QHS

Coming off a 7th place finish against Ellensburg and Ephrata on Thursday, Oct. 24, freshman cross country runner Edgar Guzman has finished a stellar season, just his first at Quincy High School.

Most recently, the 15-year-old Quincy native placed 7th in a meet at Colockum Ridge on Oct. 24 against Ellensburg and Ephrata. Ellensburg presents some of the toughest competition in the Central Washington Athletic Conference.

Twice Guzman has finished 5th – the first time running against Selah and Prosser at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course in Yakima and again on Oct. 17 competing against Wapato and Othello in Wapato. Guzman also placed 6th in the first meet at Colockum Ridge against East Valley, Grandview and Toppenish on Sept. 26.

Edgar Guzman sprints to the finish line for a 7th place finish at Colockum Ridge on Oct. 24.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register





His success this year has earned him a trip to Apple Ridge on Saturday, Nov. 2, for the district meet. Guzman wants to continue to improve over the next few seasons and mentally prepares himself for races by telling himself he’ll do well.

“I just think to myself that I’m going to do good; bring up the confidence,” said Guzman.

Guzman has been running cross country for three years and ran on the team at Quincy Junior High as well. During his eighth-grade season, Guzman realized he could compete at a high level, finishing first place in every race during that season.

However, before starting this season, he was not so confident.

“Thinking about cross country back in eighth grade I wasn’t as confident,” said Guzman. “[Its] more mileage and more running.”

Guzman has found more comfort in running the longer distance at the high school level, he added. Middle school races are about 3,000 meters, whereas high school competitors run about 5,000 meters, or 3 miles.

First-year Quincy boys cross country coach Ruth Royer is excited to have Guzman on the team going forward, adding, “to me, [he] is pretty impressive as a freshman.”

Royer also sees some other qualities in Guzman that are exciting to her as a coach, such as leadership and likeability.

“Not only do I see a naturally talented athlete, but he is liked well by his peers,” said Royer. “When you have somebody that is talented and is a well-rounded person at the same time, that is a pretty great thing to have.”

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com