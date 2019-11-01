Posted on Oct 31, 2019

Heikes, Kennedy and Guzman finish top 10 at Colockum Ridge

In the final meet of the regular season, three Quincy cross country runners placed in the top 10 and six in the top 25 at Colockum Ridge Golf Course on Thursday, Oct. 24, against Ephrata and Ellensburg.

Senior Bryn Heikes earned a 3rd place finish in the girls race with a time of 20:02 and junior Jane Kennedy finished about a minute later with a time of 21:03 and a 6th place finish. Senior Anne Safe finished 23rd for the Jacks and senior Lilly Goesel 37th.

Ellensburg senior Leah Holmgren led all runners with a time of 19 flat. Ellensburg also earned the best overall team score of 18. In total, 37 runners competed in the 5,000-meter race.

For the boys race, freshman Edgar Guzman led the green and gold with a 7th place finish and a 17:55 time. Senior Oswaldo Perez finished 17th with a time of 18:45 and sophomore Israel Perez 25th with a 19:59 time.

Other Jacks runners finished as follows: Sophomore Ecduy Gordilla 27th; senior Osvaldo Romero 32nd; senior Tyler Wurl 34th; junior Kevin Calixto 36th; freshman Lucien Roseberg 42nd; senior Diego Diaz 58th; freshman Adiel Sandoval 61st; sophomore Zander Longoria 70th; freshman Anthony Garcia 71st; and sophomore Diego Beltran 74th.

Ellensburg senior Patrick Adkisson finished first in the race with a time of 16:25. Ellensburg runners took the top five spots and earned the best team score of 15. In total, 77 runners competed in the race.

Quincy runners were to return to competition Saturday, Nov. 2, at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course in Yakima for the district five, six and seven 2A championships.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com