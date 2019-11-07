Posted on Nov 7, 2019

Heikes, Kennedy qualify for 2A state championships

At the district meet at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course in Yakima on Saturday, Nov. 2, Quincy runners Bryn Heikes and Jane Kennedy qualified for the 2A class state meet to be held Nov. 9.

Heikes, a senior, placed 8th with a time of 18:38, and Kennedy, a junior, placed 14th with a 19:26 time. The top 28 runners and the top four teams in the meet qualified for the state meet in Pasco this Saturday. Heikes and Kennedy were the only two runners from Quincy to compete in the girls race.

Ellensburg senior Leah Holmgren finished with the best time of 17:35, and Ellensburg also earned the best team score of 39. West Valley Spokane scored 59, Pullman scored 69 and Selah 109 to round out the top four teams, all of which qualified for the state meet. In total, 68 runners from 12 schools competed in the race.

The Central Washington Athletic Conference district meet included all 10 teams from the conference as well as schools from the Great Northern League. The GNL teams included West Valley Spokane, East Valley Spokane, Pullman, Cheney and Clarkston.

For the boys race, no Quincy runners finished in the top 28 to qualify for the state meet. Freshman Edgar Guzman came the closest with a 40th place finish and a time of 17:01. Senior Oswaldo Perez placed 66th, sophomore Israel Perez 80th, senior Tyler Wurl 84th, senior Osvaldo Romero 85th, sophomore Ecduy Gordillo 86th and junior Kevin Calixto 87th.

Selah senior Shea Mattson took first place with a time of 14:49 and Ellensburg also earned the best team score of 61. Cheney scored 75, Selah 98, and Pullman 108, rounding out the top four teams. Quincy finished with the 11th best team score of 318. In total, 91 competitors from 15 schools ran in the three mile race.

Heikes and Kennedy, who both will compete at the 2A state championships, will return to competition on Saturday, Nov. 9, in Pasco at Sun Willows Golf Course at 9 a.m.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com