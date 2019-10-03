Posted on Oct 3, 2019

Heikes, Kennedy take first and second in first home meet

In the Jacks’ first cross country meet at home on Sept. 26 against East Valley Yakima, Grandview and Toppenish, senior Bryn Heikes and junior Jane Kennedy took first and second place respectively in the girls race.

Thirty-two runners competed in the 2.78 mile race. Heikes and Kennedy led the way through almost the entire race. Heikes posted a time of 18:28, and Kennedy finished shortly behind her with a 19:09 time. The pair were the only Quincy runners in the girls race.

In the boys race, freshman Edgar Guzman led the Jacks with a 16:20 time and a sixth-place finish. Senior Oswaldo Perez finished almost a minute later with a 17:10 time, earning him 13th place.

Sophomores Israel Perez and Ecduy Gorillo finished 20th and 21st respectively, seniors Tyler Wurl and Osvaldo Romero 24th and 25th respectively, junior Kevin Calixto 32nd, freshman Adiel Sandoval 37th, senior Diego Diaz 42nd and sophomore Zander Longoria 48th.

Fifty-one runners competed in the boys race. Toppenish senior Haiden Drury finished first with a 15:03 time. Toppenish finished the boys race with the best team score as well.

The Jacks runners return to action on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Leavenworth Ski Hill Invite starting at noon. Cascade, Cashmere, Eastmont, East Valley Yakima, Forks, Moses Lake, Selah, Toppenish and Quincy will compete in the event, with Cascade hosting.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com