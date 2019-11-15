Posted on Nov 15, 2019

Horning honored as ‘Connecting Our Future’ video released

The Apple STEM Network, along with Career Connected Learning Grant & Adams County, recently released “Connecting Our Future,” a video that highlights efforts being made in the Columbia Basin region to develop the work force through career-connected learning opportunities for students.

On Oct. 24, the Apple STEM Network hosted a premiere party for the 10-minute video at the Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center.

“The Connecting Our Future video release party was a beautiful celebration of the commitment and hard work put forth by so many individuals and companies in our communities,” said Cari Horning, Career Connected Learning Specialist for the North Central Educational Service District, in a press release. “To quote Annette Herup of SGL Composites, ‘It’s all about the kids,’ and that has never been more evident than by the collection of work being done across our region.”

During the event, Horning was recognized for her dedication and vision for career-connected learning and was given the Knight of the Network award. For the past year, Horning has helped connect various partners from around the region and state to build sustainable programs and resources for the Columbia Basin region.

“Cari has served this region for the past year with her heart, and she believes in our kids,” said Dr. Sue Kane, co-director of the Apple STEM Network. “She believes that every one of them deserves to have future careers that give them the opportunity to have families and homes, fulfillment and room to grow.”

The “Connecting Our Future” video highlights the Othello Career Showcase, an annual event at Othello High School that brings more than 1,500 students in contact with local careers. The video also shows how companies like SGL Composites, Chemi-Con Materials, and JR Simplot have begun to invite students, parents and community into their businesses through tours and apprenticeships.

Produced by North Central Washington’s Technology Alliance, GWATA, the video discusses the history of career-connected learning initiatives in Washington state, including Governor Jay Inslee’s introduction of Career Connect Washington, a statewide focus on improving the ability of young people to connect with high-demand, high-wage careers in Washington, according to a press release.

The video also highlights a variety of regional manufacturers, economic development leaders, and educators who have spent the past few years creating resources and opportunities for students to connect with family-wage jobs in the Columbia Basin. It also features the formation of the Workforce Alliance group and a burgeoning partnership between Moses Lake School District and community agencies like the Port of Moses Lake and Grant County Economic Development Council.

To learn more about the career-connected initiatives happening in the Columbia Basin and to watch the “Connecting Our Future” video, visit www.applestemnetwork.org/workforce-alliance or https://youtu.be/xhyUlhga-XU.

Post-Register Staff