Posted on May 11, 2019

Hospital alliance puts on heart health events

The new Grand Columbia Health Alliance was established by six local health care partners to serve and care for the residents and families of Adams, Grant, and Lincoln counties.

As founding members of the Alliance, five of the hospitals – Columbia Basin Hospital (Ephrata), East Adams Rural Healthcare (Ritzville), Odessa Memorial Healthcare Center (Odessa), Quincy Valley Medical Center (Quincy), and Samaritan Healthcare (Moses Lake) – will hold free “At the Heart of Care” assessment events.

Symptoms that could indicate heart disease include shortness of breath, irregular heartbeat, fatigue, swollen legs, or chest pain. Other symptoms may be less noticeable.

The cardiac screenings include free blood tests, blood pressure, and other tests to determine if residents may have early symptoms of heart disease that are currently undetected. Attendees will need to fast if planning to have cholesterol, lipids, and glucose screened at the event. (Water and black coffee are OK when fasting.) Lipids are triglycerides and cholesterol with both LDL and HDL.

Partially funded by a grant to the Alliance from the Health Resources & Services Administration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the community-run, public-hospital districts are covering the costs with the goal of helping community members to become better informed to be more proactive and healthier in every age and stage of their lives.

The free At the Heart of Care assessment events seek to reach those between the ages of 30 and 74 who may be at risk for cardiac disease, but screenings are also available for those with other ages.

To learn more about the Grand Columbia Health Alliance’s free At the Heart of Care screenings available at your local hospital’s event, visit www.grandcolumbiahealth.org or email info@grandcolumbiahealth.org.

Quincy Valley Medical Center “At the Heart of Care”

May 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pre-registration 7–7:30 a.m.; blood draws 7 a.m. to noon

Quincy Valley Medical Center – Sageview Family Care Clinic, 908 10th Ave. SW, Quincy.

Free blood pressure checks, free body composition reports, including height, weight, body fat percentage, and BMI. Free cholesterol panels from 7–10 a.m., reduced-fee cholesterol panels at $20 from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. Attendees will need to fast if planning to have cholesterol screened.

Columbia Basin Hospital “At the Heart of Care”

May 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Safeway, 1150 Basin St. SW, Ephrata

Coupons for a free blood draw screening will be provided to those who attend the event.

Post-Register Staff