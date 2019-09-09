Posted on Sep 9, 2019

Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary

September 1 marked the 60th anniversary of Quincy Valley Hospital’s opening, the diamond anniversary, and the occasion was celebrated on Aug. 26 by an appreciative crowd.

About 75 people gathered on the lawn in front of the main entrance of Quincy Valley Medical Center in the early evening for cake, punch and recollections of the hospital and what it means to the Quincy Valley community. Speakers recounted how much it meant to them and their families in times of a medical crisis or injury and expressed their gratitude for the men and women who made it possible.

The memories go way back, even to the first patients at the hospital in 1959. Glenda Bishop, CEO of Quincy Valley Medical Center, was the emcee for the anniversary celebration, and introduced the first two patients – a mother, Fran Grant, and son Sam Grant. Somehow, Bishop had found the Grants in Moses Lake and had invited them to attend the hospital celebration. As she was about to deliver on that day in 1959, mother Grant was in urgent need of care. Their story was met with applause.

Quincy Valley Medical Center CEO Glenda Bishop on Aug. 26 starts the program for the 60th anniversary of the hospital.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register



Bishop also introduced the numerous dignitaries attending the event, including Sen. Judy Warnick, Rep. Alex Ybarra, Rep. Tom Dent, the board members of the hospital foundation, members of the Legacy Project’s community engagement group, and the commissioners of Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2, which governs QVMC.

One of the commissioners, Michele Talley, took the microphone and introduced speakers.

Ybarra spoke, recounting that he was born in the hospital – he even brought his birth certificate with him. He also recounted the team effort to get a levy passed in an election last year.

Theresa Sullivan, CEO of Samaritan Healthcare of Moses Lake, emphasized the importance of health care close to home. Referring to the developing cooperation between Samaritan and QVMC, Sullivan said, “I look forward to our future together.”

Warnick gave her congratulations to the whole community. Quincy still has its hospital, while some small-town hospitals have closed, she said. She also added her positive opinion of joining forces with Samaritan, saying the organization “is on its way up.”

Dent said he also has some personal ties to QVMC, as his family moved to Quincy in 1960 and lived here for a time.

County Commissioner Cindy Carter also spoke, saying, “I’m glad we have been a partner” in keeping QVMC going. In her hometown of Royal City, there is no such facility, she said.

Bishop concluded the speeches with her own gratitude for QVMC, recounting that she has had family members cared for there. Then, reflecting on the foresight of the founders of the hospital, as well as those who thought about future generations enough to plant the trees that shaded the anniversary celebration, she added, “I want to plant a tree that will cast shade well into the future.”

The event was held at the usual time of the commissioners’ monthly meeting. The board did meet very briefly after the festivities, standing in QVMC’s entryway. They approved the minutes and a Quality Improvement report.

The financial report showed July was a good month. Net income of about $246,000 was $73,000 greater than in June.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com