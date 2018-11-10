Posted on Nov 9, 2018

Hospital commissioners talk over preliminary budget for 2019

Commissioners and managers of Quincy Valley Medical Center discussed a preliminary budget proposal for 2019 at the Oct. 22 regular meeting of the board of the Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2.

Commissioner Don Condit was absent from the meeting.

The preliminary budget is not much different from the 2018 budget, noted Commissioner Randy Zolman, except for the levy funds to arrive in 2019, amounting to $875,000 from the Proposition 1 levy measure that passed earlier this year, and except for salaries, which increase in the preliminary budget for 2019.

Zolman also brought up the idea of five-year planning in the budget for technology, setting aside money for equipment replacements in the future.

The 2019 budget will be discussed again at the board’s November meeting.

In the meeting’s financial report, Zolman said September ended with QVMC about $4,300 in the black for the month.

In the building and grounds report, Commissioner Anthony Gonzalez said QVMC must replace a 20-year-old water heater that went bad. To get a replacement, a gas-fueled, commercial grade water heater, will cost about $4,000.

The board later approved credentialing by proxy for telemedicine privileges for three physicians.

The QVMC emergency department had 378 patients in September; in August, the emergency department saw 338.

In the administrator’s report, CEO Glenda Bishop said the staff did well in moving out surplus equipment and no longer using storage for things that are not needed.

Bishop also gave the commissioners some details a new program for wound care, using a product called EpiFix.

By Dave Burgess, news@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com