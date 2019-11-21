Posted on Nov 21, 2019

Hospital levy remains shy of 60 percent needed to pass

The two questions in the General Election results that remained last week were still unsettled in the latest ballot count. The two questions were over the choice of mayor of George and the supplemental levy proposition put forward by Grant County Public Hospital District 2.

The most recent ballot count, done Thursday, Nov. 14, shows the two candidates for mayor of George, Gerene Nelson and Don Entzel, still tied, with 28 votes each. There was one write-in vote.

The Grant County Elections Office estimated that just 20 ballots were left to be counted. If one of those ballots is from George and includes a vote for either mayoral candidate, it could decide the election.

A recount looms. According to Dedra Osborn, Grant County election administrator, if voting is within one quarter of one percent, the county does a recount.

“Right now, it would go to a mandatory recount” for mayor of George, Osborn said last week.

If the votes stay tied, it goes to a coin flip, she said.

A candidate can request a recount but has to pay for it.

Grant County Public Hospital District 2’s Proposition 1, for an operations and maintenance levy of $875,000 to be collected in 2020, requires 60 percent of voters in favor to pass. After the first count, yes votes amounted to 56 percent and no votes 44 percent. By Nov. 8, voting on the proposition was 59.65 percent yes – very close to passage.

On Nov. 14, the percentages were virtually unchanged: To be precise, 59.64 percent yes votes and 40.36 percent no votes. On the proposition, 2,012 votes altogether had been counted, and 1,200 of them in favor.

Glenda Bishop, the CEO of Quincy Valley Medical Center, which is operated by the hospital district, stated on Monday, Nov. 18, that watching the vote totals was nerve-wracking.

“It feels like a state championship basketball game in overtime trailing by one basket. We reminded voters that ‘every vote counts’ and it is so true!” Bishop wrote in an email. “I am grateful for our Campaign Committee members who worked hard communicating the importance of this O&M Levy. We are listening to the community as we plan the future of QVMC; we will be counting on support from voters to help us ensure quality hospital services for Quincy, George and our entire Hospital District as we implement changes and foster strong regional relationships.”

If no more votes against it are left to be counted (and if rounding of percentages is not employed), the proposition would need 18 more votes in favor to reach 60 percent and pass.

The county election office had another ballot count scheduled for Nov. 19, after the Post-Register’s deadline. The election is to be certified by Nov. 26.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com