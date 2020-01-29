Posted on Jan 29, 2020

Hot shooting Wapato downs Lady Jacks at home

The Lady Jacks basketball squad fell to the Wapato Wolves at home 68-31 the evening of Jan. 25.

Quincy was plagued by a slow start in the first half in which they scored just 11 points. The visitors drained an astonishing eight three pointers in the first half alone, and ended the game with 10 total. Wapato had their best shooting night of the season, said Head Coach Micaiah McCreary.

Lady Jacks defenders contest a shot from a Wapato player during Quincy’s 68-31 loss on Jan. 25.

Photo by Miles King/Post Register

“Our zone (defense) lacked energy, nobody was talking, our closeouts were weak,” McCreary said. “It was people not doing their job effectively.”

Sophomore Emily Wurl led the green and gold with 13 points. Senior Jackie Dearie scored nine points and junior Jane Kennedy added six points as well. With the loss, Quincy fell to 2-12 in league play this season (4-12 overall).

The Lady Jacks started the contest taking an early 4-2 lead, but the Wolves closed the quarter with a 14-to-1 run to take a 16-5 lead at the end of the opening period.

The visitors continued their hot shooting in the second quarter to the tune of 18 points on four three-point shots. Quincy’s offensive woes continued as they only put six more points on the board in the quarter. The Lady Jacks earned six trips to the free throw line, but only converted four of their 12 attempts.

The Quincy offense gained some momentum in the third quarter, scoring 12 points, more than they did in the entire first half. Unfortunately for the green and gold, the Wapato offense showed no signs of slowing, as they put another 16 points on the board. Quincy faced a 50-23 deficit going into the final quarter.

The Wolves continued their offensive onslaught in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lady Jacks by an 18-to-8 margin and earning the 68-31 victory.

Quincy returns to action on Friday, Jan. 31 against Ellensburg on the road.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com