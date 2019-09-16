Posted on Sep 16, 2019

How crazy can it get?: Column

By Kathie King

I thought it couldn’t get any crazier, but I should have known … a policeman shoots a person trying to run over him with a car and the mayor of that town calls the driver a “victim.” The NRA is supposed to be a “terrorist” group, but the Antifa can destroy businesses, beat people with clubs, but they are just “protesting” and expressing their First Amendment against others who are expressing their First Amendment right.

Where is this going? With the 2020 Democratic candidates all raising their hands, that’s right, all of them, to provide free health care to all illegal migrants, because that is who we are doesn’t make me feel better. Our laws define who we are, not some of the population’s “feelings.” If the laws were followed there wouldn’t be any illegal migrants for us to deal with. There wouldn’t be a bunch of people who have committed crimes and deported who would be returning to re-offend, sometimes murdering law-abiding citizens, but committing robbery, drug trafficking, and rapes. Sanctuary cities are hiding and obstructing their arrests by ICE and any other federal agency who are trying to protect the average citizen. Why are the citizens of those cities and states not shouting about it? Do they live in such a bubble that until members of their families are victims of this mindset that they don’t care?

Why aren’t those who are touting climate change propaganda and demanding the United States do more to save the world making the same demands of China, India, and others who do far more damage than we do? Why, because they are giving everyone the middle finger salute, that’s why. The UN is about as worthless as it can be. They preach to us but do nothing to other countries.

I am sad to see that another 70-plus acres of prime farmland is going to be used for more industrial area. Why couldn’t some of this be done in another area that isn’t producing crops? I realize that we can’t stop progress, but could we reroute it a little bit?

And, the latest, do not wear a red cap, even if it is a sport team’s cap as it triggers people. This is insanity at its finest. People want people outed if they do not support the “right people in their mind” for office. Who do they think they are? God? They want people destroyed, lose their jobs, and any other thing they can do to them. That is McCarthyism. Look that up.

If you want to teach your college student about the effects of socialism, try this. Send them off to that fine Liberal School of their choice with 30 percent of the money they will need for food, books and housing. Tell them you are keeping the rest to give to the asylum seekers needs. They will have to do without or go find a job and hope they have enough to pay for their needs after they give 70 percent to a needy organization. Have your kids who are at home, work doing real chores around the house that take some physical labor. Tell them they will get $10.00 for the job. Then pay them $3.00 for doing the work and give the other $7.00 to their sister or brother who sat on the couch doing absolutely nothing. That will give them an idea of what socialism is about. Boy, I bet it will make them feel so happy to do their part.

That’s the way I see it. Have a good day feeling the “bern.”

PS. Whoever is in charge of cleaning the litter up along Road 1 NW after the concerts is falling down on the job as there is plenty still there.



Kathie King is a Quincy resident.