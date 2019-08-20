Posted on Aug 20, 2019

Hundreds of backpacks given out at fair

Photo by Tammara Green/For the Post-Register

The Quincy Community Health Center again handed out backpacks to children at its Family Health Fair, an event that also serves as back-to-school preparation.

“We’ve been doing this for 15 years at least,” said Lynn Bales, director of operations at QCHC.

All school-age children who were up to date with their well-child checks and vaccinations got a free backpack at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center on Aug. 8.

Thirty-three vendors attended the event and passed out school supplies, pencils, toys and other goodies.

This is the second year that the event has been held at the conference center.

About 260 backpacks were given away, and about 550 people attended the event.

By Tammara Green, For the Post-Register