Posted on Feb 12, 2020

Huskies spoil Lady Jacks’ senior night

The Lady Jacks basketball squad fell in their final home game of the season on Feb.4 to Othello by a score of 65-41.

Sophomore Emily Wurl led the green and gold with 20 points. Senior Jackie Dearie also added nine points for the game. With the loss to the Huskies, along with another on Feb. 7 in Toppenish, the Lady Jacks finished the regular season with a 2-16 league record (4-16 overall).

Junior Jane Kennedy (10) drives to the hoop for a lay-in. Kennedy scored three points in the game.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

The teams traded baskets to open the game, leading to a narrow 5-4 Othello lead. The Huskies followed with a 9-to-0 run to take a double-digit lead at 14-4. The green and gold ended their run with two free-throws and another basket, but Othello once again countered with five straight points. The quarter ended with the Huskies leading 19-10.

“They (Othello) came out strong,” Head Coach Micaiah McCreary said. “They are kind of in the same boat as us, they don’t have a win, so they’re looking to get that league win.”

The Huskies expanded their lead with a 7-to-0 run to start the second period and take a 16-point lead. The green and gold’s offense sputtered in the quarter, only amounting six points, while the visitors tallied 18, including two shots from beyond the arc. Quincy headed into the break facing a 37-16 deficit.

“(We were) awful on the boards–that didn’t help at all–and then our offense struggled,” McCreary said.

The Lady Jacks’ offense was revived in the third quarter to the tune of 14 points in the period. However, the Huskies sustained their strong offensive play, scoring 17 in the quarter. Even after the offensive revival, Quincy still trailed 54-30.

The teams traded baskets in the final quarter, both totalling 11 points in the period. The Lady Jacks cut the Othello lead as low as 21 in the quarter before the margin of victory settled at its 24-point final spread.

Quincy finished the season in ninth place in the Central Washington Athletic Conference, just shy of qualifying for the conference tournament. Only the top eight teams in the conference advance to the tournament in Yakima.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com