Posted on Oct 18, 2019

Jacks cross country competes in Yakima and Moses Lake

In two meets last week, the Quincy cross country team placed well in at Selah on Oct. 10 and a non-league race in Moses Lake on Oct. 12.

In Yakima, against Prosser and Selah, senior Bryn Heikes and junior Jane Kennedy placed 1st and 2nd respectively among 52 competitors in the three miles girls race. Heikes finished with a time of 19:15, and Kennedy came in with a 19:25 time.

For the boys in Yakima, freshman Edgar Guzman placed 5th with a time of 17:12, while senior Oswaldo Perez finished 17th about a minute later with an 18:10 time. Senior Shea Mattson of Selah led the boys race with a time of 16:05. Selah earned the best team score of 24 in the boys race.

In Moses Lake on Oct. 12, Heikes finished 4th with a time of 20:00.1 and Kennedy 13th with a 20:56.0 time in the girls 5,000-meter race. Sophomore Matise Mulch of Lakeside (Nine Mile) placed first with a time of 19:00.9. Seventy-eight runners competed in the race. Lakeside also earned the best team score of 26 among 11 schools.

For the boys, Perez finished 65th with a time of 19:07.5, and sophomore Ecduy Gorillo placed 79th with a 20:14.2 time among 106 runners. Senior Brayden Merrill of Lakeside finished with the top time of 16:15.3, and Lakeside also earned the best team score of 26 among 14 schools in the boys competition.

The Quincy team was to return to action on Thursday, Oct. 17, against Othello and host Wapato at 4:30 p.m.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com