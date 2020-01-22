Posted on Jan 22, 2020

Jacks fall behind early, lose to Grandview at home

The Quincy boys basketball team fell to the visiting Grandview Greyhounds 70-34 Friday evening at home.

Sophomore Trey Bierlink led the Jacks with 17 points, nailing several from beyond the arc. Sophomore Aidan Heikes and senior Andy Guerrero also added five points each. With the loss, the green and gold fell to 0-12 in CWAC league play (0-14 overall).

Grandview blitzed the Jacks from the opening tip-off. From a 2-2 tie, the Greyhounds put together a 23-to-0 run to take a commanding 25-2 advantage. The Jacks got some offense going to end the quarter, but still faced a daunting 28-8 deficit at the end of the opening quarter.

“We just didn’t execute,” Head Coach Scott Bierlink said. “They (Grandview) just came with a little more fire and passion.”

The visitors continued their strong play to begin the second quarter, starting with a 7-to-0. The green and gold got on the board to end the run, then the teams traded baskets to close out the half. Grandview took a 25-point lead into the halftime break.

The Jacks turned up the offense coming out of the break scoring 11 points in the third quarter. Unfortunately for Quincy, Grandview strung together 13-straight points to take a 55-16 lead.

Scoring slowed down for both teams in the final quarter. The Jacks hit two three pointers in the quarter and held Grandview to just six points, but the Grandview lead was too much to overcome. The Jacks deficit only fell to a 36-point margin by the end of the contest.

“I thought we played ok to the end,” Bierlink said. “We’ll go back to practice and work on it.”

The Jacks return to action Friday, January 24 against Prosser on the road.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com