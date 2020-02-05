Posted on Feb 5, 2020

Jacks fall to league foes Ephrata and Ellensburg

The Jacks basketball team fell in two league matches last week to Ellensburg and their rival Ephrata.

On Jan. 31 against Ellensburg on the road, the green and gold fell 61-51. The following night at home, Quincy fell to Ephrata 78-59. With the pair of losses, the Jacks fell to 1-15 in league play (1-17 overall).

Quincy junior Marcario Vega (left) reacts afters junior Felipe Zepeda made a lay-in and was fouled. Zepeda scored six points in the game.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

Sophomore Aidan Heikes led the Jacks in both games with 32 points against the Bulldogs and 23 against Ephrata. Sophomore Trey Bierlink added nine points against Ellensburg and 14 against Ephrata.

“I told him (Heikes) before the game that he was going to have to have a big game and he obviously did,” Head Coach Scott Bierlink said. “He was pretty terrific tonight.”

On Jan. 31 against Ellensburg, the Bulldogs quickly took a 7-0 lead before the Jacks recovered to tie it at seven. Ellensburg closed the quarter with a 9-to-4 run to take a 16-11 lead.

The Bulldogs took off in the second quarter, holding the Jacks to just six points in the period while scoring 15 themselves. The Jacks went into the halftime break facing a 31-17 deficit.

The teams traded baskets in the third quarter with the Ellensburg lead growing as large as 17 later that period. The quarter came to a close with Ellensburg leading 48-34.

Ellensburg took their largest lead of the contest early in the fourth quarter, a 19-point margin at 57-38. From that point on, the Jacks rallied 13-to-4 to close the game and bring it to its final score.

“I’m really proud of their effort. They were down 20 towards the end of the third and we came back,” Bierlink said. “If we could make some free throws there at the end… that would have gotten it to within five or six (points).”

The green and gold returned to action on Feb. 4 against Othello at home. They will wrap up the season on Friday, Feb. 7 on the road against Toppenish.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com