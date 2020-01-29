Posted on Jan 29, 2020

Jacks hold off Wapato for first win in over two years

“Jack power” reigned down from the home crowd in the third quarter as the Jacks earned a 49-39 win over the Wapato Wolves at home on Jan. 25.

The victory was the team’s first since Dec. 28, 2017, a 55-54 Quincy win over Grandview, and the first of the season for the green and gold, who now hold a 1-13 league record (1-14 overall).

“I think the players just said, ‘hey, it’s time to step up.’ They realized this was a game they had potential to win,” Head Coach Scott Bierlink said.

Sophomore Trey Bierlink led the green and gold with 18 points for the game. Fellow sophomores Aidan Heikes and Saul Alvarez also pitched in 12 and eight points respectively.

Quincy senior Izaac Solano (24) shoots a lay-in during the Jacks’ 49-39 win on Jan. 25.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

Quincy started the game like many others this season, hanging tough in the first quarter. They even took a 14-10 advantage into the second period.

Unlike previous losses, the Jacks sustained their strong play into the second quarter, holding the Wolves to another 10-point quarter in the second. Quincy continued solid offensive play on their way to a 27-20 halftime lead.

The Jacks opened the second half with an 8-to-0 run to increase their lead to 15, the largest of the night, before the visitors countered a small 6-to-0 run of their own. Quincy closed the quarter with continued strong play, taking a 13-point lead into the final quarter.

“We didn’t want to play an up-tempo game necessarily with them because that kind of plays into their strength,” Bierlink said. “We kind of mixed some man and zone (defense) in, but we just did a really good job of communicating. I thought we rebounded really well and we knocked some shots down.”

Wapato put together a 7-to-1 run to open the fourth quarter and made things interesting. The Jacks offense reignited, though, following the run to score 10 points in the period and hold the Wolves off down the stretch.

“We had some young kids that were a little nervous there towards the end, hopefully they’ll work that out of their system,” Bierlink said.

The Jacks return to action with a matchup on the road against Ellensburg on Jan. 31.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com