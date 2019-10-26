Posted on Oct 25, 2019

Jacks remain winless in league play with loss at home

The Jacks dropped their final regular-season football home game 31-7, losing to visiting East Valley Yakima on Friday, Oct. 18, at Jackrabbit Stadium.

With the loss, the green and gold falls to 0-3 in the CWAC North standings (3-4 overall) and officially are eliminated from postseason contention. The top three teams in the standings earn a berth in the CWAC playoffs at Grandview in early November.

Junior quarterback Alex Aguila connected with senior receiver Roberto Corona for the Jacks’ only score of the night.

Senior reciever Nate Ortiz eludes East Valley defenders during Friday night’s 31-7 loss at home.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



The Red Devils started the game marching right down the field on their first drive, capping it off with a 4-yard touchdown run. The drive took just under four minutes, and after converting the point after attempt the visitors took a 7-0 lead.

The Jacks offense punted on all three possessions in the quarter, but the defense stopped the East Valley offense once on a fourth down and another time with an interception by senior linebacker Ruben Vargas.

The East Valley defense added to the Red Devils’ lead in the second quarter when it recovered a Quincy fumble and returned it 58 yards for a score with 5:09 left in the half. The point after attempt was good, and the Red Devils took a 14-0 lead.

The green and gold finally got on the scoreboard on the following possession with a 60-yard touchdown catch-and-run by Corona. The Jacks converted the point after and trimmed the lead to 14-7 with 3:38 left in the second quarter.

The Jacks defense stopped the visitors on a fourth down again, but time ran out on the Jacks offense as the half came to a close, with Quincy still trailing.

The visitors tacked on another score in the opening minutes of the third quarter with a 12-yard touchdown run with 9:03 remaining in the quarter. Quincy punted in its two possessions in the period, and East Valley added a field goal with just over three minutes remaining to take a 24-7 lead into the fourth.

The Quincy offense failed to convert on a fourth down conversion and punted in two possessions in the final quarter. The defense intercepted another pass early in the quarter but allowed one more touchdown with 3:28 remaining, bring the score to the final 31-7.

The Jacks return to action Friday, Oct. 25, against Ellensburg on the road at 7 p.m. The Jacks will also pick up two additional games after this week’s matchup to close the season.

“I’m really hoping we can close the season and be proud of what we’re doing,” said Head Coach Wade Petersen. “We’ve got 20 seniors here, hopefully they can be proud of the end of their season.”

Game Stats:

East Valley 31, Quincy 7

Passing:

Aguila: 14/38, 244 yards, 1 touchdown

Rushing:

Vargas: 8 carries, 56 yards

Receiving:

Corona: 2 catches, 136 yards, 1 touchdown

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com