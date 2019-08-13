Posted on Aug 13, 2019

Jacks seek new wrestling coach

Quincy High School is on the hunt for a new boys wrestling coach after the school board chose not to hire Ruben Martinez in late July.

According to a Facebook post authored by Martinez, the school board voted 3-1 not to hire him when the time came to make a decision. Martinez had introduced himself as the new boys wrestling coach in a previous Facebook post in late June.

Martinez hoped to replace longtime boys wrestling coach Greg Martinez, who resigned in the spring and took a position as dean of students at Quincy Middle School.

The coaching position remains open and is being advertised, according to QHS Athletic Director Brett Fancher. He hopes to fill the position after fall sports begin in early September.

To apply for the position, head over to www.qsd.wednet.edu, select the “employment” tab on the top of the page, and follow the “FastTrack” link next to “Current openings.”

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com