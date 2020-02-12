Posted on Feb 12, 2020

Jacks start strong, fade in second half against Othello

After a solid first-half effort, the Jacks basketball team fell to the Othello Huskies 58-44 in their final home game of the season.

Sophomore Aidan Heikes led the green and gold with 14 points and fellow sophomore Trey Bierlink added 12 points. With the loss, along with another in Toppenish on Feb. 7, the Jacks closed the season with a 1-17 league record (1-19 overall).

Junior Felipe Zepeda is helped up after drawing a foul. Zepeda had six points in the contest.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

“I thought we could win this game,” Head Coach Scott Bierlink said. “We’ve been playing pretty good, just a lot of the little things that we’ve been working on all year, we didn’t execute.”

Both teams started the game with high energy and fast pace, trading baskets on their way to a 8-8 tie. From that point, the visitors outscored the green and gold 15-to-4 the rest of the quarter to take a 23-12 lead into the second.

Quincy got back into the game with a 10-to-0 run to open the second quarter, which included three shots from beyond the arc. The Huskies responded by scoring nine of the last 13 points in the quarter to sustain their lead. The Jacks headed into the break facing a 32-26 deficit.

Othello virtually erased the Jacks’ second quarter response with a 9-to-0 run to open the third quarter, taking a 15-point lead. However, the green and gold recovered and closed the quarter with a 6-to-0 run to cut the deficit to eight.

“That kind of dug us a hole and we never could get back out of it,” Bierlink said. “We always say the first two or three minutes of the second half are the most important.”

The teams traded baskets in the fourth with Othello expanded their lead to 17 late in the game before the score settled at its final 14-point margin.

With regular season play wrapped up, the Jacks season is over. They finished tenth in the Central Washington Athletic Conference and only the top eight teams qualify for the district tournament.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com