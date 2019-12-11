Posted on Dec 11, 2019

Jacks start strong, fall to Selah at home

The Jacks boys’ basketball team opened the season with two losses at home, the first a 65-23 defeat at the hands of Selah and the second a 79-59 loss to East Valley.

With both losses, the Jacks fell to 0-3 in their young season. The green and gold also dropped their opening matchup against Cascade by one point on Dec. 3, while on the road.

On Dec. 6, against Selah, sophomore Trey Bierlink led the Jacks with nine points on three, three-point shots, along with three steals. The Jacks got off to a strong start, bringing energy in their early 7-3 lead, but the visiting Vikings recovered. Quincy held a narrow lead with an 11-10 advantage at the end of the opening period.

Senior Andy Guerrero blocks the shot of a Selah player driving to the hoop.

Photo by Miles King for the Post Register

“I thought we came out with some good energy and (I’m) really happy with the way we played the first quarter,” Head Coach Scott Bierlink said. “It just kind of fell apart on us.”

The Vikings separated from the Jacks with a dominant second quarter, holding the Jacks to just five points in that quarter, while putting together a 21-to-0 scoring run. The Vikings took a commanding 34-16 lead by half time.

The visitors continued their scoring barrage in the second half, scoring 31 more points to bring their total to 65. The Jacks added just seven points to close the game.

On Dec. 7, against East Valley, Bierlink again led Quincy with 22 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Aidan Heikes also added 20 points for the green and gold, as well as 11 rebounds.

The Jacks dug themselves out of a 20-point hole by halftime and cut the East Valley Red Devil’s lead to 11 at one point in the fourth quarter.

“We shot the ball extremely well in the second half,” Bierlink said. “We finally were able to move the ball around on offense and knock some shots down.”

The green and gold players look to build off their strong second half against East Valley going forward. The team will focus on fixing little mistakes and rebounding as a team, Bierlink said.

The team returns to action on Tuesday, Dec. 10 against Wahluke, on the road.

By Miles King sports@qvpr.com