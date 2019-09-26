Posted on Sep 26, 2019

Jacks volleyball earns first road win

The Quincy volleyball squad split two matches last week to bring its season record to 2-2. On Tuesday, Sept. 17, at home, the Jacks lost in three sets to Selah. Each set was close; the first 25-22, the second 25-21, and the third 25-19. According to Head Coach Dean Pratt, the green and gold took a late lead in the first match only to lose it in the last few points.

“The whole night we set the pace during the match only to lose poise and discipline for brief moments, which were costly,” said Pratt.

The Jacks were led by Mackenzie Kleyn and Ashlyn Rosenberger with eight kills each.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, the Jacks defeated East Valley Yakima on the road in a non-league matchup. The matchup went all five sets, with Quincy coming out on top winning three, their first win away from home this season.

The Jacks returned home to take on Cashmere on Tuesday, Sept. 24, before facing off against Grandview also at home on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com