Posted on Sep 12, 2019

Jacks volleyball picks up two victories at jamboree

The Quincy High School volleyball squad picked up two wins in its preseason jamboree Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Heidi Sullivan Memorial Jamboree in Ellensburg.

The jamboree setup entailed three games each against both Kittitas and Cle Elum to 15 points.

Kittitas plays in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference in the 2B class and Cle Elum competes in the South Central Athletic Conference in the 1A class. Kittitas went to state last season at the 2B level, according to Quincy head coach Dean Pratt.

The Lady Jacks earned victories over Kittitas and Cle Elum, both times winning two of out of three games. Ellensburg hosted the jamboree. Quincy did not match up with the Bulldogs in the scrimmage. League opponents typically don’t matchup in preseason play, according to Pratt.

“We were brilliant and rusty at the same time,” said Pratt. “It was a typical first-time outing.”

Senior outside hitter Ashlyn Rosenberger led the Jacks with 10 kills on the night, followed by junior outside hitter Mackenzie Kleyn with 7 and senior middle hitter Jacqueline Dearie with 6.

The Jack’s will look to start their season with a league win on Tuesday, Sept. 10, against Ellensburg in the new Quincy Jackrabbit Gymnasium at 7 p.m.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com