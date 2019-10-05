Posted on Oct 5, 2019

Jacks volleyball sweeps Grandview at home

The Lady Jacks volleyball squad earned a victory, sweeping three straight sets over the visiting Grandview Greyhounds on Thursday, Sept. 26, at home.

The green and gold won the first set 25-17, the second 25-21, and the third 25-13.

Quincy players’ eyes are on the ball during a match against Grandview on Sept. 26. The Jacks swept the Greyhounds in three sets.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



In the first set, the Jacks came out with low energy, quickly falling behind 7-3, prompting a timeout by Head Coach Dean Pratt. After the timeout, the Jacks came back out and put together seven straight points, resulting in the visitors taking a timeout of their own.

“That’s as flat as we’d ever been,” said Pratt said in the timeout. “They saw I was mad.”

From then on, Quincy kept the pressure on the Greyhounds, scoring seven of the next twelve points to bring their advantage to 17-12. The Jacks closed out the set with back-to-back three-point spurts to earn the 25-17 win.

The second set, the closest of the evening, saw the Jacks jump out to an early 12-5 lead. The visitors responded with a large run of their own and tied the match later on at 15. The teams went back and forth to a 21-20 Quincy lead before the Jacks closed out the set scoring four out of the last five points on their way to the 25-21 victory.

“I liked what we had on the court,” said Pratt. “[I] let them fight through it and see where we go.”

Quincy closed the door early in the final set, jumping out to an insurmountable 11-2 lead. The visitors strung together small runs, but could not overcome the early deficit and strong Jacks play.

“In the pregame timeout, I said ‘let’s go out and play one game that looks like us from start to finish,’” said Pratt.

The Jacks returned to action Tuesday against Prosser at home before going on the road to take on Toppenish on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com