Posted on Sep 21, 2019

Jacks win close contest over rival Ephrata

The Quincy volleyball squad picked up an intense victory over rival Ephrata on Thursday, Sept. 12, in the new Quincy High School gym.

The matchup required all five sets to decide the winner. The Jacks won the first, third and final set to claim victory – their first of the young season and the first at home.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



The Tigers jumped out to an early 7-2 lead in the first set, which eventually expanded to a controlling 19-10 advantage. The green and gold rallied and scored eight of the next nine points to bring the score to 20-18 and Ephrata holding a narrow lead. From then, the Jacks would only allow the visitors two more points and won, 25-22.

“They didn’t change up their game, they didn’t play safe or scared,” said Assistant Coach Chris Cornelas. “They just did what they train to do every single day.”

The second set started similar to the first, with the Tigers gaining a 14-5 advantage early. The Jacks’ comeback effort in this set fell short, and the visitors took the set by a comfortable 25-18 score.

The green and gold flipped the script in the third set. From a 5-4 Quincy lead, the Jacks charged through the set with a six-point run and a five-point run while allowing only five points to their rivals for a dominant 25-9 win.

“Volleyball is a game of momentum,” said Cornelas. “The best thing to do is to try to stay consistent. But when you have a high, if you ride it, it can take you to a blowout game like that.”

The fourth set was the closest of the night. The teams battled back and forth, with the visitors stringing together a four-point run early and the Jacks a three-point run later. With the score tied at 20, the visitors ran off the final five points to force a decisive fifth set.

The final set, which is played to 15, saw the teams trade points early until the Jacks pulled away with a 12-7 lead. The visitors fought back into it, scoring three straight to bring the score to 12-10. But the green and gold overcame, finishing the set scoring three out of four points to earn a 15-11 victory.

“The first year I came we beat them in three,” said Head Coach Dean Pratt. “After that, every game has gone five, and we’ve been on the short end of it. It feels really good.”

The Jacks were to return to action on Tuesday against Selah at home before going to East Valley Yakima on Thursday evening for their first road matchup of the season at 7 p.m.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com