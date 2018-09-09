Posted on Sep 8, 2018

Junior high students roll with changes

It’s change, it’s upheaval, it’s growth. It’s classes at the junior high.

Luckily for all involved, seventh and eighth grade already come with a pile of changes built in, from tone of voice on up, so it perhaps should be no surprise that the boys and girls at the junior high look around at all that’s changing in their building, with it being turned into Ancient Lakes Elementary, and say it’s no big thing. Change is what they know.

Each grade group is experiencing its own changes. The seventh-graders are coming in fresh from Monument and will study next year in what is the current high school – three different buildings in three years.

“It’s kind of weird,” said Eylin Arroyo, a seventh-grader.

The eighth-graders return to QJHS after a 2017 school year that was filled with adjustments large and small.

“Last year was all right, but the construction made it a little crazy,” said eighth-grader Rosendo Gonzalez. “This year, it’s pretty good, I like it more than last year. It’s more organized.”

Last year, a lot of classes were in portable buildings outside, Gonzalez said, which made it a challenge to make it to class on time in the winter without slipping on the ice.

This year, the district’s oldest building is turning into the district’s newest school, which comes with a few perks for the students.

“Last year stuff was kind of old, now it’s new,” said seventh-grader Jesse Pacheco.

Overseeing the transition is Scott Ramsey, principal at Quincy Junior High School. Ramsey described the effort to get the building ready for the 2018-2019 school year as a mad dash.

“Everybody came together to get it done,” Ramsey said, “but we made it.”

On the last day before the start of school, QJHS staff were still vacuuming and putting up tiles to get the building ready. The school was far behind, but the staff came together and pulled through, Ramsey reiterated.

Eighth-graders are mostly in portables, but everybody else is in the building, he added.

“At any given time we might have 90-100 students out in portables, and the other 320 are in classrooms,” Ramsey said, adding that the feeling inside is not of a building in construction but of a new building.

“We still have some touch-up work to do, but it’s a (vast) improvement from last year and before,” he said.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com