Posted on Feb 12, 2020

Kudos: Quincy grains produce award-winning liquors

A Woodinville Whiskey Company that uses grains sourced from Quincy has received top marks for its craft liquors.

An annually published book, “Jim Murray’s Whiskey Bible 2020,” gave the company’s bourbon a brilliant rating and its rye whiskey was described as a,” Superstar whiskey that gives us all a reason to live,” according to a news release from the Woodinville Whiskey Company.

In a December blind tasting by Fred Minnick, Woodinville five-Year-Old Flagship Bourbon ($45 per bottle) nearly beat the iconic Pappy Van Winkle 23 (over $2,000 per bottle), according to the news release. Fred named Woodinville the “Best Bourbon not from Kentucky.” Minnick is the editor-in-chief of Bourbon+ Magazine and hosts on numerous shows on the Spirits Network.

The company sources all its grain from the Omlin Family Farm in Quincy, Washington.

