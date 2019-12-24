Posted on Dec 24, 2019

Kudos: week of Dec. 24, 2019

Quincy native first college graduate in family

Daniel J. Padron, a native of Quincy, received his undergraduate degree from Eastern Washington University during summer quarter 2019 graduation. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Public Health, with minors in Communication Studies and Psychology. Mr. Padron is the first member of his family to earn a four-year college degree. His undergraduate academic achievements include being a Dean’s List recipient for four academic quarters. Now a graduate student with a 4.0 GPA, Mr. Padron is continuing his academic career at EWU and is studying for a Master of Science in Public Health.