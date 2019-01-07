Posted on Jan 7, 2019

Kudos, week of Jan. 3, 2019

Kudos

Big Bend Community College recently announced its Fall 2018 President’s List and Vice President’s List.

Students who completed 12 or more graded credits with a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher were named to the BBCC Fall 2018 President’s List, including students from Quincy: Hannah Bensch, Daisy Buenrostro, Jacqueline Dearie, Esteban Giron, Yesenia Guerrero, Ashley Hernandez-Bautista, Piper Horning, Tori Johnson, Carmen Martinez, Nora Medina, Jasmine Ortiz, Oswaldo Perez, Sulema Quintero, Olivia Ramirez, Bethany Safe, Brendan Vandiest, Caleb Williamson and Cassandra Williamson.

Big Bend Community College students who completed 12 or more graded credits with a grade-point average of 3.33 to 3.74 were named to the college’s Fall 2018 Vice President’s List. On the list were students from George: Ruben Galvez-Aguilar, Marina Ramirez-Ramos and Anahi Ramirez-Santiago. It also included students from Quincy: Jordan Arellano, Juan Bustos, Jennifer Carrillo, Jascee Chapman-Oswood, David Cozar, Miguel Cruz-Santiago, Pedro Flores-Ramos, Zulema Gutierrez, Brenda Hernandez, Jim Hirai, Jessie Munoz, Jared Perez, Alex Ramirez, Paul Roylance, Alejandro Rubio, Maribel Ruiz, Fatima Sanchez, Luis Serrano, Jacqueline Torres, Laura Valenzuela, Francisco Velasquez and Juan Zafra.