Posted on Jul 23, 2019

Kudos, week of July 17, 2019

Kudos

Big Bend Community College has announced its Spring 2019 President’s List. The designation is given to those who complete 12 or more graded credits with a grade point average of 3.75 or above. The following students from Quincy qualified: Jordan Arellano, Brigette Barrows, Hannah Bensch, Daisy Buenrostro, Miguel Cruz-Santiago, Onassis Diaz, Keri Duggan, Pedro Flores-Ramos, Tori Johnson, Gibelly Lopez-Benicio, Nora Medina, Olivia Ramirez, Alejandro Rubio, Bethany Safe, Laura Valenzuela, Brendan Vandiest, Caleb Williamson, and Cassandra Williamson.

Big Bend Community College also announced its Vice President’s List. The designation is given to those who complete 12 or more graded credits with a grade point average between 3.33 and 3.74. The following students from Quincy qualified: Jacqueline Dearie, Olivia Deleeuw, Zulema Gutierrez, Leonardo Hernandez, Jim Hirai, Piper Horning, Carmen Martinez, Sulema Quintero, Luis Serrano, and Jacqueline Torres.