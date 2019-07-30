Posted on Jul 30, 2019

Kudos, week of July 24, 2019

Gonzaga University students from Quincy, Francis Argueta and Derek Dunkin, participated in graduation exercises during a commencement ceremony that was held May 12 in Spokane’s Veterans Memorial Arena. These students have either completed their undergraduate degree or are expected to complete their degree requirements this year.

Spokane Community College recently announced that Charlie Perez, of Quincy, was one of 2,056 students on the spring 2019 honor roll.

Spokane Falls Community College recently announced that Carlos Sanchez, of Quincy, was one of 1,639 students on the spring 2019 honor roll.

Community Colleges of Spokane is a state community college district that includes Spokane Community College, Spokane Falls Community College and six rural education sites, serving residents in Pend Oreille, Stevens, Whitman, Ferry and parts of Lincoln counties.