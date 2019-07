Posted on Jul 5, 2019

Kudos, week of July 3, 2019

Francis Argueta, a student from Quincy, has earned placement on Gonzaga University President’s List for spring semester 2019. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Derek Dunkin, a student from Quincy, has earned placement on Gonzaga University Dean’s List for spring semester 2019. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.