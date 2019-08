Posted on Aug 6, 2019

Kudos, week of July 31, 2019

Eastern Washington University announced its Spring 2019 quarter Dean’s list. An undergraduate student who earns 12 quality hours and receives a GPA of 3.5 or better is placed on the Dean’s List. The following students from Quincy received the designation: Rachel Adams, Kassie Allen, Victor Avalos-Rodriguez, Heidi Bishop, Jaqueline Felix, Hannah Gonzalez, Karly Manderville, Jessenia Oropeza, Kelsey Ramsey, Antonia Romero, Victoria Rubio, Adam Wilson and Ryan Winkler.