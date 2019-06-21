Posted on Jun 21, 2019

Kudos, week of June 19, 2019

The University of Washington recently announced its Dean’s List for the Winter 2019 quarter. The designation is given to students who receive a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4). The following students from Quincy qualified: Anyssa R. Ayala, Fiona L. Koehnen, Jhonatan A. Magallanes and Chloe A. Ovenell.

Wenatchee Valley College recently announced its President’s List for winter quarter 2019. The designation is given to students who complete 12 or more college-level graded credits with an average GPA of 4.00 or above. Three students from Quincy qualified: Hunter Harrington, Ellie Koehnen and Carlos Reyes.

Wenatchee Valley College announced its winter quarter 2019 Dean’s List. The designation is given to students who earn a grade point average of 3.5-3.99 in 12 or more college-level credits. The following students from Quincy qualified: Melissa Aguilar, Nyah Booth, Mia Brisbine, Ignacio Castillo, Amy Hernandez, Edgar Iniguez and Maria Silvas; and, from George, Gladis Ramirez.

Wenatchee Valley College announced its fall quarter 2018 President’s List. Three students from Quincy qualified: Jessica Derrick, Ellie Koehnen and Oscar Romero.

Wenatchee Valley College announced its fall quarter 2018 Dean’s List. The following students from Quincy qualified: Melissa Aguilar, Joel Arnall, Nyah Booth, Ignacio Castillo, Hunter Harrington, Sandra Huezo-Menjivar, Edgar Iniguez, Israel Jara, Morgan Kleyn, Chase Morgan, Francisco Sanchez, Veronica Sanchez, Jonathan Santana and Emily Snider.