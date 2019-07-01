Posted on Jul 1, 2019

Kudos, week of June 26, 2019

Washington State University has announced its Spring 2019 President’s Honor Roll. The following students from Quincy qualified: Anthony Aguilar, Trevor Cordel Bushman, Gabriella Flores, Gerardo Fregoso, Kimberly S. Granados, Luis Enrique Guerrero, Hannah C. Lindell, Eric Navarro, Mariana Ramirez, Kaitlin Brooke Ramsey, Anahi Izamar Sanchez and Cai Robert Yamamoto.

To be eligible for the honor roll, undergraduate students must be enrolled in a minimum of nine graded hours in a single term at WSU and earn a grade point average of 3.75 or earn a 3.50 cumulative GPA based on 15 cumulative hours of graded work.

Spencer Elmore of Quincy was among more than 900 undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University this spring. Elmore earned a bachelor of science in information systems.

George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country, according to an announcement from the university. More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Ore., and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore.