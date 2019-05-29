Posted on May 29, 2019

Kudos, week of May 29, 2019

Tori Johnson, of Quincy, was recently initiated into the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society. Johnson was among 19 Big Bend Community College students to be initiated into the organization in a ceremony May 14.

Phi Theta Kappa is recognized as the official honor society for two-year colleges. Eligibility for membership includes a grade point average of at least 3.4 and recommendation from a faculty member. Students wanting to join Phi Theta Kappa must have completed a minimum of 15 semester hours at BBCC and must be enrolled for a minimum of 15 academic semester hours during the current semester.