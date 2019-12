Posted on Nov 29, 2019

Kudos, week of Nov. 27, 2019

Monument Elementary School reported it would hold its next monthly Character Trait assembly on Monday, Nov. 25. This month’s trait: gratitude. These students were to be awarded: Haley Ferguson, Diego Cardenas, Ashley Mendoza, Rey Armenta, Emily Penado, Emmanuel Buenrostro, Essined Salazar, Marisa Madrigal, Xavier Garcia, Klarissa Vasquez, Anailil Sandoval, Ivann Preciado, Daniel Sanchez, Bria’s Perez, Hayden Guehrn, Carlos Analucas, Damian Lira, Kimberly Diaz Ceballos, Sebastian Lira, Isabella Aguila, Allison Rosas, Daniela Mora, Briceida Garibay, and Jazmine Sanchez.